Busta Rymes Claims Ex-Assistant Trying To Exort Him For $6M

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Rapper Busta Rhymes is embroiled in a legal battle with his former personal assistant, whom he accuses of attempting to extort him for $6 million. In court filings this week, Rhymes, whose real name is Trevor Smith Jr., alleges that his ex-assistant is using false claims of mistreatment to demand a substantial financial settlement.

According to Rhymes’ legal team, the assistant, who worked for the rapper for several years, was dismissed after a series of professional disagreements. The assistant then allegedly began making unfounded accusations, including claims of verbal abuse and mistreatment during their time working together.

Rhymes argues that these accusations are part of an extortion scheme aimed at forcing him to pay a large sum to avoid public embarrassment and further legal complications. The rapper maintains that he treated his assistant fairly and denies any wrongdoing.

“These claims are completely baseless and malicious,” Rhymes’ attorney stated in a recent court brief. “The defendant is attempting to use the legal system as a tool for extortion, demanding a significant sum of money without any legitimate grounds.”

The assistant, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, filed a lawsuit seeking $6 million in damages, alleging the rapper’s behavior led to emotional distress and significant harm. The case has drawn attention for its high-profile nature, as Rhymes is known not only for his chart-topping music but also for his involvement in the entertainment industry as a producer and businessman.

As the case moves forward, Rhymes is adamant that the legal system will expose the true motives behind the assistant’s actions, insisting that he will vigorously fight the claims.