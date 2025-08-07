Listen Live
Work

Fort Stewart Soldiers Stop Gunman, Saving Many Lives

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Washington D.C. Prepares To Host Military Parade To Mark Army's 250th Anniversary
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Fort Stewart soldiers are being hailed as heroes after they quickly sprang into action to stop a gunman at a Georgia gas station, potentially preventing a massacre. The incident unfolded late Thursday night when a suspect opened fire at a busy service station, sending panic through the area.

According to local authorities, the gunman had been causing chaos at the station when several Fort Stewart soldiers, who were nearby, noticed the situation escalating. Without hesitation, they rushed toward the scene, subduing the suspect before he could harm anyone further. Their swift intervention was credited with saving lives.

“These soldiers absolutely saved lives,” said local police spokesperson Captain Jessica Turner. “If they hadn’t acted so quickly and decisively, this could have been much worse.” Authorities confirmed that the soldiers physically restrained the gunman and removed the weapon from his possession before law enforcement could arrive. The soldiers’ timely actions kept the situation from spiraling out of control.

The suspect, who was later identified as a 29-year-old male, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment. He was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported from the soldiers or the public during the confrontation.

Fort Stewart officials praised the soldiers for their bravery and professionalism. “We are incredibly proud of these soldiers,” said Major General Antonio Aguto, commanding general of Fort Stewart. “Their quick thinking and courage are a testament to their training and commitment to protecting others, even off duty.”

The incident highlights the critical role of military personnel in their communities, especially when faced with dangerous situations. Local residents expressed gratitude for the soldiers’ heroic actions, calling them “true lifesavers.”

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close