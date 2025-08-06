Listen Live
Entertainment

The Jennifer Hudson Show's Daytime Reign Continues

The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Daytime Reign Continues With Season 4 Premiere

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Season 4 Key Art
Source: Courtesy / The Jennifer Hudson Show

Jennifer Hudson is back and so is the joy. The Jennifer Hudson Show announces its return for the highly anticipated fourth season. Read more about the announcement inside.

Hudson is back on daytime television, Monday, September 15. The show will continue its reign as one of daytime TV’s most uplifting and star-studded hours. The announcement follows the show’s recent recognition with three Daytime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Talk Show Host, celebrating Hudson’s standout presence in the daytime space.

Related Stories

Hosted by the powerhouse EGOT winner, The Jennifer Hudson Show blends heartfelt storytelling, celebrity interviews, and viral moments. The show offers viewers a daily dose of inspiration. Since its debut, the show has become a beacon of positivity and Season 4 promises to take that energy to new heights with more must-see moments and emotional surprises.

At the heart of the show’s identity is the “Spirit Tunnel,” a fan-favorite feature that welcomes guests and audiences with high-energy love and affirmation. This signature element has helped the series earn prestigious honors, including its first Webby and Shorty Awards. The spirit tunnel has become a viral sensation as fans enjoy their favorites strutting down the coveted tunnel. Online, Hudson’s show is making waves too. It currently holds the title of #1 daytime talk show on TikTok and is the second most-followed across all social platforms.

Season 3 featured a mix of iconic guests from all walks of life, including Michelle Obama, Angela Bassett, Keke Palmer, Gwen Stefani, SZA, John Legend, Morgan Freeman, and Kevin Hart. The show has also highlighted rising talent and meaningful ensemble projects like The Six Triple Eight starring Kerry Washington, and G20 with fellow EGOT Viola Davis.

As Hudson puts it, the show aims to create a space where audiences can truly “Feel the Love.” This guiding message will continue to shape the show’s dynamic fourth season. With more connection, joy, and a whole lot of star power.

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit the show’s website for more details.

Produced by JHud Productions and Telepictures, a Warner Bros. Television Group company, the Emmy-nominated series is set to deliver more of the feel-good energy fans know and love. With Hudson at the helm, there’s no doubt that Season 4 will be another unforgettable ride.

Be sure to tune into Season 4 of The Jennifer Hudson Show September 15th.

SEE ALSO

The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Daytime Reign Continues With Season 4 Premiere  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close