TSA Launches Dedicated Family Screen Lanes At Selected Airports

Source: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is introducing dedicated family screening lanes at select U.S. airports in an effort to ease the security process for parents traveling with young children.

Announced Tuesday, the new lanes are designed to provide extra time, space, and assistance for families with small children, strollers, car seats, and other childcare gear that often complicate the standard screening process. The TSA says the lanes will be staffed with specially trained officers who can help families move through security more efficiently and with less stress.

“Traveling with young kids can be challenging, especially during busy holiday or summer travel periods,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. “These family lanes are part of our commitment to improving the passenger experience while maintaining the highest levels of security.”

The dedicated family lanes will initially launch at major hub airports including Atlanta (ATL), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), and Los Angeles (LAX), with plans to expand to more locations over the next year.

The announcement comes amid a broader push by TSA to modernize and personalize air travel. The agency has recently introduced measures such as touchless ID scanners, enhanced PreCheck services, and special accommodations for travelers with medical needs or sensory sensitivities.

Parents have long called for a more streamlined process, often citing long lines and hurried screenings as a major source of stress when traveling with children. The family lanes aim to address these concerns by offering a less rushed environment, allowing families to unpack strollers, prepare bottles, and explain procedures to children without holding up general passenger traffic.

TSA officials encourage families to arrive early, pack efficiently, and take advantage of the new lanes when available. Signs and staff will help guide passengers to the appropriate checkpoint.