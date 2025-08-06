Listen Live
House Panel Subpoenas The Clintons & Other Ex-Officials

Published on August 6, 2025

Clinton Global Initiative's 10th Annual Meeting - Day 3 - NY
Source: MediaPunch / Getty

A House Republican-led panel has issued subpoenas to former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and other high-profile former officials as part of its ongoing investigation into the late Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged network of influence and abuse.

The subpoenas, announced Tuesday by the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government, demand testimony and documents related to Epstein’s relationships with powerful political, business, and international figures. The panel is also seeking internal records from the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding Epstein’s previous plea deal and the handling of his 2019 arrest and subsequent death in a Manhattan jail.

“The American people deserve to know the full truth about who Jeffrey Epstein was connected to, how he operated with impunity for so long, and whether any part of our government enabled or ignored his crimes,” said Subcommittee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). “This investigation is about transparency, accountability, and justice for victims.”

In addition to the Clintons, subpoenas were reportedly issued to former Attorney General Eric Holder, ex-FBI Director James Comey, and several senior officials involved in Epstein-related cases. The panel claims there are “unanswered questions” about Epstein’s 2008 plea agreement in Florida, which allowed him to serve minimal jail time despite facing serious sex trafficking allegations.

A spokesperson for the Clintons dismissed the subpoenas as politically motivated. “Neither President Clinton nor Secretary Clinton had any involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. This is a stunt meant to distract from real issues,” the statement read.

The DOJ declined to comment on ongoing congressional investigations but reaffirmed its support for efforts to bring Epstein’s co-conspirators to justice.

Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, died by suicide in federal custody in August 2019 while awaiting trial. His death and the scope of his powerful social circle have fueled years of speculation and investigations.

The panel is expected to begin private depositions later this fall.

