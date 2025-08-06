Listen Live
Local

DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva Pay New Jersey $2 Billion

DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva Pay New Jersey $2 Billion in Settlements

Published on August 6, 2025

Photo Illustrations Of Listed Companies Ahead Of Earnings
Source: Cheng Xin / Getty

Three major chemical companies—DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva—have agreed to pay New Jersey $2 billion to settle claims related to the contamination of drinking water and natural resources with toxic PFAS chemicals, often referred to as “forever chemicals.”

Announced Monday by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, the settlement marks one of the largest environmental payouts in state history. The funds will go toward cleaning up PFAS pollution, which has been linked to serious health issues including cancer, liver damage, and developmental problems.

“For decades, these companies exposed our communities to dangerous chemicals, knowing the risks,” said Platkin. “Today’s settlement holds them accountable and ensures we have the resources to protect public health and restore our environment.”

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are synthetic compounds found in products like non-stick cookware, firefighting foam, and waterproof clothing. Known for their resistance to heat, water, and oil, PFAS can remain in the environment and human body for years, earning them the nickname “forever chemicals.”

The lawsuit accused the companies of manufacturing and using PFAS compounds while concealing their dangers. According to state officials, the settlement money will fund testing, cleanup projects, and long-term monitoring across affected areas in New Jersey.

In a joint statement, DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva said the agreement was not an admission of wrongdoing but a way to resolve disputes and move forward. “We are committed to environmental stewardship and addressing legacy issues responsibly,” the companies said.

Environmental groups praised the outcome but warned that more work is needed. “This is a huge win for New Jersey, but it’s just the beginning,” said a spokesperson for the Natural Resources Defense Council. “We need nationwide action to fully address PFAS contamination.”

The settlement must still be approved by a judge before funds are distributed.

