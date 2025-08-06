Monica Sparks Marriage Rumors After Courthouse Pics With Ant Wilson

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Singer Monica is at the center of swirling wedding rumors after a surprising photo of her at a courthouse with rapper Ant Wilson surfaced online over the weekend. The image, which quickly circulated on social media, shows Monica standing next to Wilson in what appears to be a marriage license office, fueling speculation that the two may have tied the knot or are planning to.

Neither Monica nor Wilson has confirmed or denied the rumors. However, the Grammy-winning R&B star did little to quiet the buzz, posting a cryptic message on Instagram shortly after the photo went viral: “Love is the only thing that’s real.” The post was accompanied by a heart emoji and a black-and-white image of intertwined hands, adding fuel to the speculation.

Fans immediately began piecing together clues, noting that Monica has been increasingly seen with Wilson in recent months, both in public and on social media. The two have also collaborated on music, and their chemistry hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Sources close to the singer say the visit to the courthouse was “personal” but declined to elaborate further. Some fans believe the pair may have obtained a marriage license, while others speculate the photo could have been part of a music video or creative project. Still, the setting—a legitimate courthouse office—has led many to believe this may be more than just an artistic stunt.

Monica, who was previously married to former NBA player Shannon Brown, has remained relatively private about her personal life in recent years. While she’s spoken openly about healing and growth post-divorce, she has largely kept any new relationships out of the spotlight—until now.

As of Tuesday morning, Monica’s team has not released an official statement regarding the courthouse photo. Meanwhile, fans continue to debate online, with some offering congratulations and others urging caution before jumping to conclusions.

Whether the rumors are true or not, Monica clearly has everyone’s attention.