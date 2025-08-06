Saquan Barkley Declines Spot On Trumps Sports Council

Source: Hunter Martin / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has declined an invitation from President Donald Trump to serve on the newly reestablished Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. Speaking after practice Monday at the NovaCare Complex, Barkley said he was surprised to hear his name included.

“A couple months ago it was brought to my team about the council. So I’m not really too familiar with it,” Barkley told reporters. “I felt like I am going to be super busy, so me and my family thought it would probably be of best interest to not accept that. I was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned.”

President Trump signed an executive order on July 31 reinstating the council, which is tasked with promoting youth fitness programs, physical education standards, and a revival of the Presidential Fitness Test. The order allows for up to 30 members to serve on the panel.

During a press conference announcing the initiative, Trump listed Barkley among several notable names he intended to include, such as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Nick Bosa, Tua Tagovailoa, Harrison Butker, Lawrence Taylor, golfer Bryson DeChambeau, golf legend Jack Nicklaus, and hockey great Wayne Gretzky.

While Barkley has generally stayed away from political commentary, his name drew attention given his recent interactions with both major political figures. Prior to the Eagles’ April visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory, Barkley spent time golfing with Trump at his Bedminster club in New Jersey and later accompanied him on Marine One to Washington, D.C.

Barkley also recently played a round of golf with former President Barack Obama at Merion Golf Club in Pennsylvania. When asked about criticism surrounding his time with Trump, Barkley emphasized that he respects both men and that his decisions are personal, not political.