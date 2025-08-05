Listen Live
R&B Royalty Returns: Xscape & NEXT Rock VyStar Amphitheater

R&B Royalty Returns: Xscape & NEXT Rock VyStar Amphitheater

Published on August 5, 2025

Xscape at VyStar Amphitheater
Source: Courtesy / VyStar Amphitheater

Over the weekend, the VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge lit up with hometown pride as R&B royalty Xscape returned to the stage for a soul-stirring, sold-out show. Read more inside.

On Saturday (July 26), Xscape gave fans the R&B nostalgia they missed. The concert was originally postponed due to inclement weather, but it transformed into a triumphant celebration of Black music, legacy, and Atlanta excellence. For the fans who waited patiently, the payoff was pure magic.

Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott took the stage in Stockbridge, Georgia with unmatched energy, reminding the crowd exactly why they have remained one of the most iconic girl groups in music history. From the moment the opening chords of “Just Kickin’ It” dropped, the crowd was on its feet. Fans were singing, dancing, and reliving the golden era of ’90s R&B. The group’s chemistry was electric, their vocals razor sharp, and their connection to the audience palpable.

The night reached emotional highs with fan favorites like “My Little Secret” and “Understanding,” before closing with a moving rendition of “Who Can I Run To” that had the entire amphitheater singing along under the Georgia stars.

Adding even more heat to the night were R&B legends NEXT, who served as the evening’s special guests. The trio turned up the nostalgia with timeless hits like “Wifey,” “Too Close,” and “Butta Love,” proving they still have the charm and vocals that first made them fan favorites.

The event was a community celebration. Sponsored by VyStar Amphitheater, Aflac, Piedmont Henry, Visit Henry County, and the City of Stockbridge, the night underscored the power of music to bring people together. It also spotlighted Stockbridge as a vibrant hub for live entertainment and cultural connection.

Fans left buzzing with joy, hearts full, and playlists ready to stream Xscape and NEXT on repeat. R&B is alive, well, and thriving in Georgia.

R&B Royalty Returns: Xscape & NEXT Rock VyStar Amphitheater  was originally published on globalgrind.com

