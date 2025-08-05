Trump Administration Freezes Duke Funding Over Race Policy Claims
Duke University and its health system are at the center of a growing federal dispute, as the Trump administration escalates its crackdown on race-related policies in higher education.
Last week, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Education Secretary Linda McMahon sent a letter to Duke leadership, threatening to withdraw federal funding over what they called the “illegal use of race preferences.” The administration has since frozen $108 million in federal funds earmarked for the university and Duke Health.
In a separate move, the Department of Education launched a civil rights investigation into the Duke Law Journal following a conservative report claiming the publication factored race and ethnicity into selecting student editors.
These developments come as Duke is already navigating financial strain. The university recently announced upcoming layoffs and confirmed nearly 600 employees accepted voluntary buyouts — part of ongoing efforts to address earlier cuts to federal support for research and operations.
Source: NewsObserver
Trump Administration Freezes Duke Funding Over Race Policy Claims was originally published on wbt.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Schools in Philadelphia
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025
-
JOIN OUR 100.3 WRNB TEXT CLUB FOR EXCLUSIVES!
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025