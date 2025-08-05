Listen Live
News

Trump Administration Freezes Duke Funding Over Race Policy Claims

The Trump administration escalates its crackdown on race-related policies in higher education

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Florida State v Duke
Source: Lance King / Getty

Duke University and its health system are at the center of a growing federal dispute, as the Trump administration escalates its crackdown on race-related policies in higher education.

Last week, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Education Secretary Linda McMahon sent a letter to Duke leadership, threatening to withdraw federal funding over what they called the “illegal use of race preferences.” The administration has since frozen $108 million in federal funds earmarked for the university and Duke Health.

Related Stories

In a separate move, the Department of Education launched a civil rights investigation into the Duke Law Journal following a conservative report claiming the publication factored race and ethnicity into selecting student editors.

These developments come as Duke is already navigating financial strain. The university recently announced upcoming layoffs and confirmed nearly 600 employees accepted voluntary buyouts — part of ongoing efforts to address earlier cuts to federal support for research and operations.

Source: NewsObserver

SEE ALSO

Trump Administration Freezes Duke Funding Over Race Policy Claims  was originally published on wbt.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close