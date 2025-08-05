Did Monica and Anthony “Ant” Wilson just get married?

Source: Julia Beverly

Did Monica and Ant Wilson just make things official without saying a word?

The R&B star sparked marriage rumors after posting elegant black-and-white photos with her partner, Anthony “Ant” Wilson, to Instagram on Monday, August 4. Dressed in formal attire and glowing beside each other, Monica captioned the photos with a romantic message: “Two Hearts 🖤 One Love … FOREVER,” and tagged Wilson in the post.

While she didn’t use words like “wedding” or “marriage,” the caption—paired with Ant’s own comment about a courthouse visit—was enough to get fans buzzing.

Ant, a successful music executive and executive producer on the show BMF, left a message on Monica’s post that read: “S/o to everybody at the courthouse that got us in and out without a problem,” to which Monica replied, “They were amazing!”

Fans, followers, and even celebrities quickly began offering their congratulations. Actress La La Anthony couldn’t hold back her excitement, writing, “YESSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I’m sooooooooo happy!!! Two of my fav people!!!!!! Love wins!!!!!!!” Music exec Pierre “P” Thomas added, “Mo I ain’t never seen him smiling like this. Happy for y’all.”

Even Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, chimed in with love and support: “Congratulations!! You look gorgeous 🔥❤️ Much complete happiness to you and your husband. You so deserve it.” Rapper Trina kept it simple with “Congratulations, so beautiful!”

Although there’s been no official statement, the overwhelming reaction online points to one thing: Monica and Ant are married, and they did it their way—quietly, intimately, and without all the Hollywood fuss.

The couple has been public with their relationship since October 2023, and their bond has only seemed to grow stronger in the spotlight. Now, with the added sparkle of what appears to be a wedding, Monica heads into the next chapter of her personal and professional life.

She’ll soon be hitting the road for The Boy Is Mine Tour, co-headlining with Brandy. It marks a full-circle moment for both artists and the fans who’ve supported them for decades.

“This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us,” Monica said recently. “Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music.”

Joining them on tour will be Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and American Idol winner Jamal Roberts.

If Monica did in fact just get married, this tour will feel all the more like a victory lap—for her music and for love.

