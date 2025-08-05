‘RHOBH’ Brandi Glanville Suffers Servere Facial Burns

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Reality star Brandi Glanville is recovering after a shocking skincare mishap left her with severe facial burns. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member revealed she suffered the injuries after applying Nair hair removal cream to her face.

Glanville says she used the product in an attempt to kill what she believed were facial parasites. The decision has now led to serious damage to her skin.

The 51-year-old took to social media to share photos of her inflamed and blistered face. Her followers were quick to express concern. “I’m not doing great,” Glanville admitted in a post. “I used Nair on my face thinking it would help get rid of the parasites I thought were living under my skin.”

The star claims she was convinced parasites were burrowing into her skin and says the sensation was unbearable. In desperation, she turned to the hair removal cream. “I thought it would burn them out,” she said. “Instead, it burned me.”

Glanville’s face appears red, swollen, and visibly irritated in the photos. She is now seeking medical care and support from professionals.

This incident is the latest in a series of concerning public updates from the reality star. In recent months, Glanville has shared struggles with her mental and physical health. Some fans are worried her recent behavior signals a deeper issue.

Doctors warn against using harsh chemical products like Nair on sensitive facial skin, especially without medical advice. Nair’s packaging clearly states that it should not be used on the face unless specifically labeled for that use.

Glanville has not said whether she plans to take legal action. For now, she’s focused on healing. “I’m in pain and embarrassed,” she said. “But I wanted to be honest with everyone.”

Fans continue to send messages of support. Some are urging her to take a break from social media and focus on recovery.

The incident serves as a stark reminder: self-diagnosis and at-home treatments can lead to serious harm.