Doechii Announces First Ever-Headlining Tour

Published on August 5, 2025

2025 Lollapalooza Festival
Source: Joshua Applegate / Getty

Rising star Doechii has officially announced her first-ever headlining tour, signaling a significant milestone in her career. The tour, titled The Final Chapter, will mark the end of her current era, as she prepares to transition into the next phase of her musical journey.

The Tampa-born artist, known for her dynamic blend of rap, R&B, and experimental sounds, has quickly become a force in the music industry. Her breakthrough single, Yucky Blucky Fruitcake, and subsequent releases have garnered widespread acclaim, positioning her as one of the most exciting talents of the past few years.

In an Instagram post, Doechii shared her excitement for the upcoming tour, calling it a “celebration” of the work that has brought her to this point. “This is the end of an era,” she wrote. “But don’t worry, we’re going out with a bang. This tour is for you all, my day ones. Let’s make some memories before we turn the page.”

The Final Chapter tour will see Doechii performing across major cities in North America, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The artist teased that fans can expect a “new experience” at every show, with special surprises and a setlist that will include both fan favorites and never-before-heard tracks.

Doechii’s rise to fame has been nothing short of meteoric. Since signing with Top Dawg Entertainment, she has earned a reputation for her boundary-pushing sound and unapologetic artistry. Her unique approach to music and visuals has earned her a dedicated fanbase, and her forthcoming tour is expected to further solidify her place as a leading figure in the genre.

As The Final Chapter tour marks the end of a significant era in Doechii’s career, fans are eagerly anticipating what the next phase will bring. With her fearless approach to creativity, it’s clear that whatever comes next will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the music industry.

