Nicki Minaj Offers Dez Bryant $10M To Fight Her Man

Source: WWD / Getty

In a shocking turn of events, rapper Nicki Minaj has publicly offered former NFL star Dez Bryant a staggering $10 million to fight her husband, Kenneth Petty. This offer comes after a fiery social media exchange between Bryant and Petty.

The drama began when Bryant, known for his time as a wide receiver with the Dallas Cowboys, made critical comments about Petty on social media. The comments quickly escalated, and what started as a back-and-forth soon turned into an all-out verbal clash.

Minaj, never one to shy away from controversy, jumped into the feud, offering Bryant the $10 million prize if he would agree to settle things in the ring with Petty. “I’ll pay you $10M to fight my husband. Let’s get it over with,” Minaj posted on her Instagram story.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The post instantly went viral, with fans and critics alike reacting in shock and disbelief. Many are wondering whether Minaj is serious or just fueling the fire for attention. But as of now, Bryant has not publicly responded to the offer.

Minaj and Petty’s relationship has been under the spotlight for years, with their occasional public spats and moments of fame-making drama. Petty, who has a criminal history, is no stranger to controversy, and his marriage to the “Super Bass” rapper has only added fuel to the media fire.

Bryant, on the other hand, has been retired from the NFL for some time, but his social media presence still packs a punch. He is known for engaging in online feuds with various public figures, and his latest exchange with Petty has certainly stirred up the internet.

The $10 million challenge raises several questions: Is it all for show, or could we actually see a celebrity showdown in the future? For now, fans are eagerly awaiting any word from Bryant and whether this saga will unfold in the boxing ring.