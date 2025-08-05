Listen Live
Entertainment

Meet Dion: This New App is like Zelle, but for Drinks!

Dion allows you to pick up a friends bar tab or send a stranger a drink anywhere in the world

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Group of friends toasting with colorful cocktails during a lively night out, showcasing vibrant drinks and festive vibes
Source: Lordn / Getty

A new app has hit the market that will allow you to cover a bar tab without you being at the bar!

Dion, a free social networking app developed by Inverzio, enables you to send real drinks digitally, which can be redeemed at select venues.

What is the Dion App?

This app redefines how society connects in a rapidlly increasing digital world. Whether you’re celebrating a friend’s success, breaking the ice with someone new, or simply reaching out to say, “I’m thinking of you” Dion bridges the gap between the online and offline. Users can send real drinks digitally, which can be redeemed at select venues.

There has been very positive feedback on the app’s easy navigation, user-friendly interface, and the networking opportunities the app creates.

“Honestly obsessed. Also used it to send a drink to a friend for her birthday—it was super easy, and she loved it. Such a cool way to make someone feel special, even if you’re not there in person.” a Dion user wrote.

Dion is such a fresh way to meet people—feels way more natural than other apps. I treated someone to a drink at a venue I was already at, we met that night, and now we hang out all the time.

It’s not about endless chats—it’s about actually doing something. I’ve met new friends, reconnected with people I hadn’t seen in ages, and discovered amazing spots around the city.”

To download the app [CLICK HERE]

MORE MOBILE APP READS:

RELATED: Does Cash App Owe You $2,500? Inside the Company’s $15M Data Breach Settlement

RELATED: What’s The ‘Tea’? This App Has Men Shook On Social Media

RELATED: 10 Must-Have Apps for Black College Students

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close