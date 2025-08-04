Listen Live
Soulja Boy Tell 'Em…To Pull Over: Rapper Arrested, Again

Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em…To Pull Over: Rapper Arrested With Possession Of A Firearm

It is safe to say Soulja Boy is not the “first rapper” to get arrested.

Published on August 4, 2025

BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Backstage
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Big Draco was arrested early Sunday morning in Los Angeles after being pulled over during a traffic stop. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers stopped Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, near the corner of Melrose and Genesee avenues. During the stop, police found a gun in the vehicle, which led to a charge of having a firearm illegally.

This arrest adds to the list of legal problems Soulja has faced in recent years. Earlier this year, he was found responsible in court for sexually assaulting and physically and emotionally abusing a former assistant. That trial lasted three weeks, and a California jury ordered him to pay $4 million in damages. The woman had first filed the lawsuit back in 2021.

At the time, his lawyer Rickey Ivie said the decision wasn’t fair. “It is unfortunate that aspersions and misperceptions of a culture were allowed to influence the trial,” Ivie said. “Mr. Way fully intends to pursue his post-trial remedies and to fight for a just result in this case.”

Even with legal trouble, Soulja Boy has stayed in the spotlight. Just recently, he went viral again, but not for music or an award show. Instead, people were shocked to see him performing at SeaWorld. Yes, SeaWorld, not Rolling Loud or any big music festival. The unexpected appearance had fans confused but entertained, showing once again that Soulja Boy knows how to keep people talking.

From his hit song “Crank That” to headline-making moments like this, Big Soulja continues to be a figure in pop culture who knows how to stay relevant. But with another arrest now under his belt, the legal issues might start catching up with his career.

Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em…To Pull Over: Rapper Arrested With Possession Of A Firearm  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

