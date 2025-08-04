Trump, JD Vance Comment on American Eagle Controversial Ad
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. defended its recent media campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney amid accusations of racist undertones, stating that the focus was always on the jeans.
The company emphasized its commitment to celebrating how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence. The controversial ad campaign, which plays on the word “genes,” sparked a debate online about its implications.
Despite the initial positive reception, some analysts are concerned about potential negative impacts on sales and market expectations for the company.
Donald Trump and JD Vance have an opinion on the matter.
“Oh, now I love her ad…. You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” Trump told reporters.
Vance said, “My political advice to the Democrats is, continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy.”
Despite the controversy, American Eagle shares rose when the campaign was unveiled, and analysts are monitoring sales during the crucial back-to-school season.
Trump, JD Vance Comment on American Eagle Controversial Ad was originally published on wbt.com
