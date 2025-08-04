Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Cardi B Teases New Music In Black Couture At WWE SummerSlam

Cardi B Shut Down WWE SummerSlam With Feathers, Drama & New Music

Cardi B stepped into MetLife Stadium dripping head-to-toe in style and dropped new music while doing it.

Published on August 4, 2025

Cardi B Shut WWE SummerSlam Down In Feathers, Drama, & New Music WWE - 2025 SummerSlam
Source: WWE / Getty

Welcome to Cardi’s WWE! On Saturday, August 2, the rap superstar made her official entrance as host of WWE SummerSlam 2025, and she did it her way.

Cardi B—who loves to bring the drama—brought everything we love about her to the ring. From feathers and couture to fierce attitude and bombshell beauty, the “WAP” rapper showed WWE fans why she is that girl.

“We’re coming to you live from the Tri-State!” she hyped once she hit the ring. “We’re making history tonight because this is the first-ever two-day SummerSlam. Yeah!” And with that, Cardi kicked off a night we definitely won’t stop talking about anytime soon.

Cardi B Takes Feathered Drama To The 2025  WWE SummerSlam Ring

Cardi B sashayed on the way to the WWE mat like it was her personal runway. She donned a custom feather duster from Cheney Chan that was so large it deserves its own zip code.

The femcee paired the statement piece with thigh-high lace-up boots, a structured bustier, and fishnets. Cardi’s look was giving high fashion drama queen meets WWE diva. If there’s one thing Cardi’s gonna do, it’s commit to a look (or two).

Her glam matched the energy with a sleek, high ponytail, sharp bangs, and flawless makeup. Her cosmetic slay included bold liner and a striking black-and-blue accent near her eyes.

WWE - 2025 SummerSlam
Source: WWE / Getty

As she prepares to drop her new album, Am I The Drama?, Cardi was giving villain, vixen, and vivacious all at once. And the WWE fans were eating it up.

Cardi Dropped New Music and Yes, We’re Already Obsessed

While the fit alone had us clocking it, Cardi decided to bless fans even more by previewing new music. As soon as she stepped onto the scene, a snippet of her unreleased track, “Hello, It’s Me,” echoed through the stadium.

This new track gave signature Cardi vibes with catchy lyrics and baddie energy. See more clips of Cardi below.

Cardi B Shut Down WWE SummerSlam With Feathers, Drama & New Music  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

