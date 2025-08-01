Trump is building a Lavish $200m gold ballroom in the White House

Source: ANDREW THOMAS / Getty

Construction is set to begin this September on a grand new addition to the White House—an opulent $200 million ballroom that will expand the East Wing and create space for larger gatherings. The massive project, announced by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on July 31, is being funded entirely through private donations, including a significant personal contribution from President Donald Trump himself.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Love Philly's R&B station? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The new ballroom will span 90,000 square feet and accommodate up to 650 guests, making it one of the largest event spaces in White House history. For comparison, the East Room, traditionally used for presidential receptions, can only hold about 450 people. According to Leavitt, Trump has long believed that the White House was missing a proper ballroom suitable for grand state events, official celebrations, and formal receptions.

“President Trump and other donors have generously committed to donating the funds necessary to build this $200 million structure,” Leavitt told reporters. She described the upcoming ballroom as “innately designed and carefully crafted,” calling it a “much-needed and exquisite addition” to the iconic mansion.

Though names of the private donors have not yet been released, the White House has confirmed that all funding for the project will come from non-government sources. USA TODAY reached out for clarification on whether the donor list will eventually be made public but received no immediate response.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As part of the ballroom expansion, the East Wing—originally constructed in 1902 and remodeled several times since—will also undergo modernization. Staff members who work in that wing, including aides to First Lady Melania Trump, will be temporarily relocated during the renovation.

The new ballroom will be built on the South Lawn but remain architecturally aligned with the rest of the White House. Leavitt emphasized that the structure would be “substantially separated” from the main residence, yet “its theme and architectural heritage will be almost identical.”

Related Articles: Trump Threatens Commanders’ $4 Billion Stadium Over Old Racist Name, Social Media Can’t Be Distracted From Epstein Files

Related Articles: Presidential Grifting: Donald Trump Will Accept $400 Million Luxury Jet From Qatari Royal Family To Use As Air Force One, X Blinks In Corruption

Renderings released by the White House show a space filled with natural light, white and gold finishes, tall windows, and elegant wall details—a signature of Trump’s favored aesthetic. It mirrors other recent changes he’s made across the property, including renovations to the Rose Garden, the addition of tall flagpoles on both lawns, and gold detailing throughout the Oval Office.

“President Trump is a builder at heart and has an extraordinary eye for detail,” said White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. “This ballroom is not just for this administration. It’s a gift to future presidents and generations of Americans.”

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Trump is building a Lavish $200m gold ballroom in the White House was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com