Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Chance the Rapper is getting ready to drop his first album in six years, and fans are beyond ready.

The new album is called “Star Line” and it’s coming out on August 15. Chance announced it on July 31 and showed off the cover art, which was made by Brandon Breaux. Breaux is the same artist who designed the covers for Chance’s earlier projects like “10 Day“, “Acid Rap“, and “Coloring Book“. The new artwork has an outdoor, mysterious vibe and shows that the two are still working closely together.

Chano’s last album, The Big Day, came out in 2019, and a lot of fans didn’t like it. They were upset that it didn’t sound like his earlier work. After the huge success of Coloring Book, which won a Grammy and had a big impact in Hip-Hop, The Big Day felt like a letdown. It focused a lot on Chance’s wedding and had a different sound that didn’t connect with many listeners.

Now, fans are hoping Star Line brings the Chicago rapper back to the style that made them love him in the first place, especially the sound from Acid Rap. That 2013 mixtape is one of his most popular projects. Songs like “Juice” and “Cocoa Butter Kisses” showed off his fun, emotional, and creative side.

Acid Rap helped Chance make a name for himself in the Hip-Hop world, and it’s still a fan favorite. With Star Line on the way, many are hoping it brings back that classic Chance energy and reminds people why they fell in love with his music in the first place.

Chance The Rapper Ends 6-Year Drought With Upcoming Album “Star Line” was originally published on hiphopwired.com