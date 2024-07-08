Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Jess Hilarious’ Beautiful Baby Shower Dress Was One Of A Kind

Jess Hilarious wore a beautiful one-of-a-kind LaKimmy dress to her yellow-themed baby shower/ gender reveal.

Published on July 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jess Hilarious celebrated the upcoming arrival of her baby with a fabulous rooftop baby shower. The Power 105.1 Breakfast Club host wore a one-of-a-kind adorned baby doll dress by LaKimmy. The designer posted a clip of the look on her social media account, with the caption, “Jesss!!! We hope you felt as beautiful as you looked for your baby shower. Thank you for trusting the vision and trusting our team to deliver.”

The beautiful comedienne served gilded vibes in the transparent creation with gold details on the neck and back straps. Jess’ glam was also on point. Her hair was pulled into a sleek low ponytail with waterfall bangs.

Jess Hilarious Baby Shower

Jess Hilarious and her boo Chris’ yellow-themed baby shower doubled as a gender reveal. The loving couple are having a girl! A clip from the celebration shows Jess and Chris sipping a drink when a friend or family member reveals the gender on the back of his shirt. The caption also revealed the baby name, which is, Marley Sky.

Jess Hilarious Pregnant

Jess confirmed her pregnancy on February 12, just weeks after accepting her role on “The Breakfast Club” when the father of the child called into the radio station and spilled the tea.

“Hey baby, it’s your man. I wanted to call and say Happy Birthday, I know this is a special day for you. I can’t wait to see you, I’m so proud of you. I love that you’re standing divine all the time, and you just such an amazing woman. I can’t wait to see you later, and then I’m so excited for our little bundle of joy as well, baby,” he said.

Jess confirmed, saying, “Yes, I am pregnant.” She then elaborated on the big news, with a face beaming with excitement. “Yes I am three months [pregnant]. So I’m 13 weeks. Thank you baby, I love you!”

This is Jess’ second child and her first with boyfriend Chris. Congrats!

RELATED STORIES:

Jess Hilarious Debuts A New ‘Break Ya Neck’ Bob On Instagram

Jess Hilarious Reveals She’s Pregnant On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Jess Hilarious’ Beautiful Baby Shower Dress Was One Of A Kind  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 40 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Paul George Travel Guide: 10 Places 'Podcast P' has to Visit in Philly 10 items
Local

Paul George Travel Guide: 10 Places ‘Podcast P’ has to Visit in Philly

RNB FEst 2024 Thank You Promo Graphics
Local

We Listen to Our Listeners: Tell Us Who Should Be At Celebrating Sisterhood and RNB Fest 2025 to win Apple AirPods and $100 spending cash

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close