Enter to win tickets to see Chaka Khan and Zapp Band at the Dell Music Center on August 29th!

No purchase necessary

Published on July 8, 2024

[CLICK HERE] Enter to win tickets to see Chaka Khan and Zapp Band at the Dell Music Center on August 29th!

Enter to win tickets to see Chaka Khan and Zapp Band at the Dell Music Center on August 29th below!

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States within the Philadelphia area.

