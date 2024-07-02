Family Of Missing Woman In The Bahamas Pleads For US Government Help

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Chicago woman Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen June 19th in the Bahamas attending a yoga retreat. Since then, she has been missing and her family is asking for more help.

Her mother, Colette Seymore, took a flight to the island after she got a phone call from a young lady who was looking for Taylor. The young lady told Colette that Taylor did not attend any of the yoga classes.

Once Colette got to the location, she said that her experience was deeply unsettling. She said that she had to beg the students to talk to her. Once they did start talking, she described their interactions with her controlled, almost as if the students were told what to and what not to say.

Seymore said that there were no missing persons signs on the island, even though authorities told her that they were posted up. She is trying to reach out to the U.S. Government so they can get matters under control.

The authorities on the island were able to find Casey’s cell phone, however, they refused to give the cell phone to her mother. The police also refused to tell the family how many people they have talked to for statements or their names.

One of the retreat participants spoke to Taylors family said that the last time Casey was seen she was sitting alone of a bench by the beach and a stranger approached her.