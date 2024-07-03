Man Arrested For Leaving Gun In A 3 Year Old’s Reach — Woman Shot In Back

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

A man from Wilson Borough, Pennsylvania is getting charged after a 3-year-old got a hold of a loaded gun and accidentally shot a woman in her back.

According to 6abc, Policed were called immediately after the gun shot. Once they arrived, the woman who was shot told them that she was in fact shot by the 3 year old. The woman was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery and is expected to survive.

Witnesses of the shooting said that the 41 year old Brian Siegfried was handling his handgun while on the front porch of his home. At some point in time, Siegfried was seen cocking the gun back, placing the gun down, and walking across the street. Siegfried told police that he put the gun down because he was tired of holding it.

Once Siegfried crossed the street, the witness saw four children around the ages 5 and under run onto the front porch and played with the gun. When the three year old got a hold of it, that is when the shots fired.

Siegfried was arrested and is being charged for reckless endangerment.