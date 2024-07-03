Listen Live
Local

Man Arrested For Leaving Gun In A 3 Year Old’s Reach — Woman Shot In Back

Published on July 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Yellow Caution Tape for crime scene

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A man from Wilson Borough, Pennsylvania is getting charged after a 3-year-old got a hold of a loaded gun and accidentally shot a woman in her back.

According to 6abc, Policed were called immediately after the gun shot. Once they arrived, the woman who was shot told them that she was in fact shot by the 3 year old. The woman was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery and is expected to survive.

Witnesses of the shooting said that the 41 year old Brian Siegfried was handling his handgun while on the front porch of his home. At some point in time, Siegfried was seen cocking the gun back, placing the gun down, and walking across the street. Siegfried told police that he put the gun down because he was tired of holding it.

Once Siegfried crossed the street, the witness saw four children around the ages 5 and under run onto the front porch and played with the gun. When the three year old got a hold of it, that is when the shots fired.

Siegfried was arrested and is being charged for reckless endangerment.

 

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 41 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close