Lyft Offers On-Time Pickup Promise For Summer Travelers Looking To Plan Ahead

Summer is upon us and that means many across the nation are planning their vacations, holiday celebrations, birthday soirees in other places, and more. Lyft, one of the leading ridesharing companies in the United States, is offering a new feature that will incentivize drivers to get travelers to their airport destination and keep the fun times rolling.

With travel restrictions long since eased, people have been itching to hit the skies and get to their preferred spots for a change of scenery. How Lyft is helping to achieve this via its On-Time Pickup Promise feature.

Using the scheduled rides feature, which is clutch for folks needing a, ahem, lift to the airport, the On-Time Pickup Promise pledges that Lyft drivers will arrive within 10 minutes of your pickup time or you’ll get up to $100 in travel credits. This counts even if you end up taking the OTHER ridesharing app.

Digging into the terms, riders can expect $15 in Lyft Cash credits if their driver hasn’t arrived 10 minutes after their scheduled pickup time. Further, those credits go up to $50 if you’re not matched with a driver 10 minutes after your scheduled pickup time. An additional $50 in credit will be applied if you’re unable to find a driver and have to use the other guys to get to the airport.

The feature was launched as a holiday travel promotion last fall and the company is graciously rolling it back out for the busy summer months ahead. And just in case you need some ideas on where to go, Lyft compiled some rider data highlighting some buzzing cities and what Lyft riders are getting into.

The hottest food city was Las Vegas, Nev., which makes a lot of sense considering the bevy of options and a surprisingly robust scene for vegetarians and vegans. For those into the nighttime scene, the Motor City aka Detroit, Mich. wins the race there and after a recent visit there, CASSIUS can confirm the D is jumping right now.

For nature lovers, Milwaukee, Wisc. is a destination that’s on the rise, and of course, fans of all things dairy will have plenty to dig into. Sports fans from several major cities will probably want to make this claim but data shows that Philadelphia, Pa. is the hottest sports city regarding riders requesting pickups in the City of Brotherly Love.

We would’ve thought Vegas would get this nod but Chicago is currently the hottest gambling city according to ride data compiled by the company. Further, the American Gaming Association lists the Windy City as the third-largest gambling market in the United States behind Vegas and Atlantic City respectively.

Learn more about Lyft’s On-Time Pickup Promise here.

To learn about the hottest summer spots across the nation, click here.

