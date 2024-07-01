Listen Live
Illegally Tinted Car Windows Can Now Be Ticketed In Philadelphia

Published on July 1, 2024

City skyline in the wing mirror

Source: Jeremy Knowles / Getty

If you have tints on your car windows or windshield, listen up!

Philadelphia car owners with illegally tinted windows could be ticketed starting today. (July 1st, 2024)

Penalty Charge Notice Windsor

Source: Mark Kerrison / Getty

Both police and Philadelphia Parking Authority can write up to $100 fines for cars with a window that is darker than the state allows. In Pennsylvania, the law requires you have a tint that lets in at least 70% of light to pass through.

The new rule will mostly target cars that are parked. The city wanted to put this law into place to prevent traffic stops over the issue, which have the potential to end in violence. It will also protect law enforcement and citizens.

