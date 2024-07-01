Rick Ross And Crew Get Attacked By Drake Fans In Canada

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Rick Ross had a rough night at his most recent show in Canada.

New footage of a fight allegedly with Rick Ross and his crew versus Drake fans got released on the internet today.

The fight broke up after the rapper preformed at Sunday’s Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver. After his set, Ross decided to step offstage and into the crowd to enjoy the rest of the festival. He then got into a heated argument with a group of men over Ross ending his show with Kendrick Lamars latest Drake diss “Not Like Us.”

It was told that about a group of 15 men approached Ross and his crew and cornered them to a wall so they could not move. The audio on the video is not clear enough to hear the exact words that were exchanged, but it is clear that it was indeed a heated argument.

One of the men nudged Rick Ross, causing his drink to fly in the air and that is when the throw down between the two groups started.

There is still no update to see if anyone was hurt and/or arrested.

Rick Ross and his team had no comment on the matter. However, it was seen that Drake saw the attack video on X and liked the post.