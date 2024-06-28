Urban One Philadelphia Honored with The Greater Philadelphia Civic 50 Award

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Urban One Philadelphia has been Honored by the Civic 50 for our impact and involvement in the community of Philadelphia and beyond.

Since 2011, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and has showcased how companies use their time, skills and other resources to drive social impact in their business and community.

According to philafund.org, The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia recognizes civic-minded businesses that are using their time, talent and resources to drive social impact in their communities. This regional initiative is an outgrowth of the national Civic 50, led by globally-recognized nonprofit Points of Light.

The Civic 50 Award came to Philadelphia 4 years ago and Urban One is one of only a few companies and the only media company that has been recognized every year as a company in our region that gives back to the community.

The Civic 50 Award was accepted by Ezio Torres (General Manager), Sean Sams (Director of Ad Sales), and Anthony Sellers (Marketing Director).

Take a look at the full list of companies recognized by the Civic 50 below!