Sound of Philadelphia is has found a new voice in the MIdday! Introducing Broadcast extraordinaire Shaila Scott.

Shaila, known as “Radio Royalty,” has enjoyed a storied career in radio and entertainment, she is no stranger to hard work which allowed her to spend a decade alongside legends like Vaughn Harper and Frankie Crocker.

Beyond broadcasting, she’s known for her advocacy, founding initiatives like the “Kiss for the Cure” campaign for breast cancer research and the Sisterly Kiss Entertainment Foundation, supporting survivors of domestic violence.

Shaila’s influence extends to mentoring and community work, including AIDS and diabetes awareness, and fostering relationships through workshops like “Mommies & Millennials.”

Now, Shaila is bringing her activism and amazing energy to the Tri-State as she graces the airwaves weekdays, 9am-2pm, on ‘The Real Sound of Philadelphia’.

We welcomed Shaila into the city of Brotherly love and Sisterly affection with open arms, providing her with a bouquet of flowers and a brotherly ‘manwich’ from our own DJ Tactics and Nathan Sherrod Smalls.

Get ready for ‘Middays with Shaila’ on Classix 107.9. Follow Shaila on social media @middayswithshaila and @shailakiss on Instagram, and @Shailascott on Facebook.

Philadelphia Welcomes Shaila Scott to Classix 107.9! was originally published on classixphilly.com