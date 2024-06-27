90 People Get Charged In PA SNAP Benefits — Food Stamp Fraud Worth $716k

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

State officials announced on Tuesday that the Pennsylvania inspector general filed public assistance fraud charges against 90 people in April and May.

According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all of the defendants owe $716,496 in restriction. Since all 90 of the defendants will be disqualified from the SNAP benefits, it ends up saving the state more money.

The inspector general has filed felony charges against 85 of the defendants and five misdemeanor charges for the others.

The office alleges that these individuals “either trafficked their public assistance or misrepresented their household circumstances and fraudulently received taxpayer-funded public benefits to which they were not entitled to.”

The maximum penalty for public assistance fraud is seven years in prison and a fine for $15,000.

The usual amount of people that file for fraud claims a year around 330 filings. However, after all the fraudulent filings this year, that number doubled to more than 600 filings per year.

If you fear that you might be a victim of SNAP fraud, you can find out more information on what to do here.

