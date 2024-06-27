Listen Live
Local

90 People Get Charged In PA SNAP Benefits — Food Stamp Fraud Worth $716k

Published on June 27, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Grocery store with sign in window accepting Electronic benefit transfer cards and food stamps.

Source: UCG / Getty

State officials announced on Tuesday that the Pennsylvania inspector general filed public assistance fraud charges against 90 people in April and May.

According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all of the defendants owe $716,496 in restriction. Since all 90 of the defendants will be disqualified from the SNAP benefits, it ends up saving the state more money.

The inspector general has filed felony charges against 85 of the defendants and five misdemeanor charges for the others.

Related Stories

The office alleges that these individuals “either trafficked their public assistance or misrepresented their household circumstances and fraudulently received taxpayer-funded public benefits to which they were not entitled to.”

The maximum penalty for public assistance fraud is seven years in prison and a fine for $15,000.

The usual amount of people that file for fraud claims a year around 330 filings. However, after all the fraudulent filings this year, that number doubled to more than 600 filings per year.

If you fear that you might be a victim of SNAP fraud, you can find out more information on what to do here.

RELATED: New Jersey working to replace stolen SNAP benefits

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 41 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close