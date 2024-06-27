Listen Live
Health

Over 60 Ice Cream Products Recalled Over Listeria Speculations

Published on June 27, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
homade icecream

Source: wakila / Getty

As the heat keeps on rising, we all are reaching for what ever we have frozen in our freezers. However, make sure to check your ice cream before you eat it!

There has recently been a nationwide recall that affects dozens of ice cream products. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) warned consumers on Monday about a possible listeria contamination connected to a Maryland-based company named ‘Totally Cool’ and their dessert products.

Related Stories

Some of the house named products that are at risk of being affected are Friendly’s, Hershey’s Ice Cream, Cumberland Farms, and Chipwich.

For a complete list of the products affected, click here.

If you find any of the products listed about in your freezer, you can return it to where you bought it for a full refund.

The FDA released a statement saying that “Totally Cool, INC” has ceased the production and distribution of the affected products due to FDA sampling which discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria is a bacteria that causes an estimated 1,600 infections and 260 deaths in the United States each year. The FDA states that although listeriosis is very rare, it is a very serious bacteria.

The most common listeriosis symptoms are fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

 

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 41 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close