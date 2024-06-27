Over 60 Ice Cream Products Recalled Over Listeria Speculations

As the heat keeps on rising, we all are reaching for what ever we have frozen in our freezers. However, make sure to check your ice cream before you eat it!
There has recently been a nationwide recall that affects dozens of ice cream products. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) warned consumers on Monday about a possible listeria contamination connected to a Maryland-based company named ‘Totally Cool’ and their dessert products.
Some of the house named products that are at risk of being affected are Friendly’s, Hershey’s Ice Cream, Cumberland Farms, and Chipwich.
For a complete list of the products affected, click here.
If you find any of the products listed about in your freezer, you can return it to where you bought it for a full refund.
The FDA released a statement saying that “Totally Cool, INC” has ceased the production and distribution of the affected products due to FDA sampling which discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria is a bacteria that causes an estimated 1,600 infections and 260 deaths in the United States each year. The FDA states that although listeriosis is very rare, it is a very serious bacteria.
The most common listeriosis symptoms are fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
