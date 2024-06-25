PennDOT issues official apology after I-95 sign typo in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation may have reopened I-95 less than a year after a fiery tanker crash caused a portion of the highway to collapse at Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, but the reopening didn’t go as smoothly as advertised.
A sign from Cottman Avenue to southbound I-95 had an embarrassing typo: “Cenrtal Phila.”
Videos and pictures of the sign went viral on social media Monday, leading the transportation department to issue an official apology to the city of Philadelphia a day later.
“We were so focused on getting this done and reopening the 95 Cottman ramp that we moved a little too quickly … and forgot to proofread,” PennDOT wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Sorry, Philadelphia.”
PennDOT has since fixed the typo on the sign, which now correctly reads “Central Phila/Chester.”
