Listen Live
Local

2024 XXL Freshmen Class Revealed: Three Texas Artists Make The Cut

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE

Three of the eleven fresh, up-and-coming artists revealed by XXL this year hail from the Lone Star State.

We have BigXThaPlug, That Mexican OT, and 4Batz representing Texas. This year’s freshmen class also includes Hunxho, Lay Bankz, Maiya The Don, ScarLip, Rich Amiri, Cash Cobain, and Skilla Baby. This group also includes BossMan Dlow. Furthermore, Southside will be featured on the highly anticipated Freshman Cipher, which is scheduled to be released any day now.

Related: https://hiphopnc.com/playlist/the-best-tracks-from-xxls-2024-freshman-class

Rappers from all over the music industry compete each year, but only a handful ever earn the recognition they deserve so this is a big deal for our Texas artists, which is a major milestone for us as a culture. Stay tuned for the 2024 XXL Freshmen Class Cypher coming soon!

The post 2024 XXL Freshmen Class Revealed: Three Texas Artists Make The Cut appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

2024 XXL Freshmen Class Revealed: Three Texas Artists Make The Cut  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 40 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close