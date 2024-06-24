Flight Cancellation Wave Caused By Heat Wave In Philadelphia

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The heatwave isn’t the only wave that was caught this weekend!

This pasts week’s heat and humid weather turned into uncontrollable storms that happened late Sunday afternoon and lead into the night.

Over 30 flights have been canceled and about 53 flights have been delayed as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday (6/24/2024) at Philadelphia International Airport. American Airlines was the airline with the most flights that were either canceled or delayed.

With this un average amount of flights delayed, TSA lines are getting to an uncontrollable point. The airport staffing has been affected, which in the end resulted to the airport to have to cancel 48 flights in and out of PHL airport on Sunday night.

According to 6 ABC, it was seen that passengers were waiting on the tarmac for hours, just for them to be sent back to the airport and a canceled flight. They also noted that baggage has been piling up and people were scrambling with no direction.

Philadelphia International Airport and other airlines have not made a comment yet on this situation.