Porch Pirates Battle It Out While Trying To Steal A Package — Berks County

Keep your Ring Light cameras on!

A pair of porch pirates were caught on camera racing to steal a package and what was supposed to be a robbery turned into a brawl.

This happened earlier this week outside of a home in Berks County. A Fedex delivery driver was placing the package on the porch and seconds later the two pirates dash at the same time to see who could get to the package first.

One of the boys was wearing a mask to hide his identity, but the other one had on no face covering and Berks County Police Department is taking this further into investigation.

This incident is just one of many thefts that have been happening in Berks County.

Porch Pirates in Berks County have recently been on the rise with stealing packages, so much so that the people who live in the county have teamed up with the police department to conduct a plan to get the thievery to stop.

Berks County Police Department are telling citizens that they are going to plant “mock packages” that are just a decoy for the pirates to take. These decoys are going to be just boxes with a tracker on it; that was police could potentially get to the bottom of this situation.