Listen Live
Local

Porch Pirates Battle It Out While Trying To Steal A Package — Berks County

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Cropped photo of man hands giving box to woman hands

Source: Svitlana Hulko / Getty

Keep your Ring Light cameras on!

A pair of porch pirates were caught on camera racing to steal a package and what was supposed to be a robbery turned into a brawl.

This happened earlier this week outside of a home in Berks County. A Fedex delivery driver was placing the package on the porch and seconds later the two pirates dash at the same time to see who could get to the package first.

One of the boys was wearing a mask to hide his identity, but the other one had on no face covering and Berks County Police Department is taking this further into investigation.

This incident is just one of many thefts that have been happening in Berks County.

Porch Pirates in Berks County have recently been on the rise with stealing packages, so much so that the people who live in the county have teamed up with the police department to conduct a plan to get the thievery to stop.

Berks County Police Department are telling citizens that they are going to plant “mock packages” that are just a decoy for the pirates to take. These decoys are going to be just boxes with a tracker on it; that was police could potentially get to the bottom of this situation.

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 39 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close