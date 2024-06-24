Porch Pirates Battle It Out While Trying To Steal A Package — Berks County

Keep your Ring Light cameras on!
A pair of porch pirates were caught on camera racing to steal a package and what was supposed to be a robbery turned into a brawl.
This happened earlier this week outside of a home in Berks County. A Fedex delivery driver was placing the package on the porch and seconds later the two pirates dash at the same time to see who could get to the package first.
One of the boys was wearing a mask to hide his identity, but the other one had on no face covering and Berks County Police Department is taking this further into investigation.
This incident is just one of many thefts that have been happening in Berks County.
Porch Pirates in Berks County have recently been on the rise with stealing packages, so much so that the people who live in the county have teamed up with the police department to conduct a plan to get the thievery to stop.
Berks County Police Department are telling citizens that they are going to plant “mock packages” that are just a decoy for the pirates to take. These decoys are going to be just boxes with a tracker on it; that was police could potentially get to the bottom of this situation.
-
Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA
-
[*NSFW* VIDEO]: Eagles LB Terrell Lewis CHASED DOWN by Escort After Fleeing Hotel Room
-
[CLICK HERE] Enter in to win a pair of tickets to see Janet Jackson live at the Wells Fargo Center on June 26th!
-
[CLICK HERE] Enter the Ultimate Father's Day Hookup Contest!
-
Take our music survey for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and Ciara at the Wells Fargo Center on August 5th!
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother
-
We Listen to Our Listeners: Tell Us Who Should Be At Celebrating Sisterhood and RNB Fest 2025 to win Apple AirPods and $100 spending cash