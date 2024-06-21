Listen Live
Supreme Court Upholds Law Allowing Ban On Domestic Abusers Owning Guns

Published on June 21, 2024

WASHINGTON, DC, - JUNE 20: The Supreme Court ahead of opinion a

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C.— The Supreme Court is upholding a federal law that allows domestic abusers to be banned from owning a gun.

The 8-1 decision was handed down Friday by the high court.

“Since the founding, our Nation’s firearm laws have included provisions preventing individuals who threaten physical harm to others from misusing firearms,” said Justice John Roberts.

The court’s three liberal justices and five of the six conservative justices backed the decision. Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone dissenting voice.

“Domestic violence is a public safety and health concern. Today’s opinion ensures that trial courts have a vital tool to help ensure the safety of domestic violence survivors, their families, and their communities. Our daily work is dedicated to protecting our clients and we are proud to have been a part of the group of organizations that gave a voice to our clients and our communities,” said Rakuya Trice Indiana Legal Services’ Deputy Director & Director of Medical- Legal Partnerships.

William McCarthy, Indiana Legal Services’ Domestic Violence Resource Attorney, said this decision is a victory for the common-sense principle that a person who is a danger to others can be temporarily barred by a court from possessing deadly weapons.

“We are glad that our clients—particularly women who have experienced domestic violence and their families—will maintain the right to ask courts to help keep them safe from violence from dangerous domestic abusers. The decision is an important reminder that we must keep working to ensure that the law prevents gun violence, rather than enable it,” said McCarthy.

The post Supreme Court Upholds Law Allowing Ban On Domestic Abusers Owning Guns appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

