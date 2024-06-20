Travis Scott Pinched For Disorderly Intoxication After A Dispute On A Yacht

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott has just found himself in trouble with the law as the “Highest In The Room” rapper was booked for disorderly intoxication while partying up in Miami.

According to TMZ, Scott was aboard a yacht when he allegedly got into an altercation with other occupants who ultimately had enough of his antics and called the police. When the cops got there they escorted La Flame off the boat and into a waiting vehicle which drove him away. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of the situation and Scott reportedly took things up a notch, which landed him behind bars.

Per TMZ:

Cops say Travis told them if he got into the car he was “gonna catch a fade” — and then they say he was driven away … only to return 5 minutes later, with the cops posted up and seeing him attempt to head back to the boat. They say they intercepted him … and claim TS became erratic and belligerent, at which point they arrested him. BTW, they say Travis reeked of booze during all this … hence the disorderly intoxication charge he was booked on.

Sources close to Travis tell us he was hit with a minor charge, which he already posted bond for — in other words, he’s been released from jail at this point. In terms of the actual incident, we’re told he was just partying and that things got a little out of hand between Travis and the staff when he refused to leave … but the situation never got violent.

Travis Scott got arrested for being drunk in public out in Florida — and his mug shot is a sobering one.

Scott was eventually booked into he county jail on early Thursday morning (June 20), which also got him the new mugshot.

You have to wonder what led to Scott getting into it with other passengers on a yacht. Also that’s the most millionaire kind of way to get arrested. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think of Travis Scott getting booked for disorderly intoxication in Miami? Let us know in the comments section below.

Travis Scott Pinched For Disorderly Intoxication After A Dispute On A Yacht was originally published on hiphopwired.com