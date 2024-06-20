Remy Ma’s Son Arrested And Charged With Murder

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a turbulent few months for Remy Ma, but she is now facing one of the toughest moments a parent can face in their lifetime as her son, Jayson “Jace” Scott, has been arrested and charged with murder.

According to People, the 23-year-old was taken into custody on June 18, along with another suspect as police say both men were involved in the murder of 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux. Police have charged Jayson Scott with first and second-degree murder, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. The second suspect, 22-year-old Richard Swygert, was hit with the same charges for the June 7, 2021 killing.

People reports:

The NYPD told PEOPLE that the 2021 shooting was in Queens. At the time, officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot at the intersection of 148 Street and Rockaway Boulevard on June 7, 2021.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 47-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest,” police said. “EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.”

While Remy Ma herself has remained mum on the arrest, a representative for her did release a statement addressing the issue:

“As many have heard, Remy Ma’s son, Jayson Scott was recently arrested and very serious unfounded allegations have been made. Remy Ma wished to address this situation personally, but has been strongly advised by our office not to say anything publicly – as most people in this situation are, as the case is still active. To be clear, Jayson Scott is innocent and Remy Ma is committed to proving his innocence and fully supporting her child during this time.”

“We stand by Jayson’s innocence and hope the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth. This has undoubtedly been a trying time for Remy Ma and her family. While she sincerely appreciates the love and support she has received, we kindly ask that her privacy be respected as their legal team works to prove Jayson’s innocence.”

No word on what led police to identify Scott and Swygert as their suspects.

What do y’all think of Remy Ma’s son being booked for murder? Let us know in the comments section below.

Remy Ma’s Son Arrested And Charged With Murder was originally published on hiphopwired.com