Kendrick Lamar Makes Juneteenth His Own Holiday — Pop Out Concert Is A Huge Success

Kendrick Lamar was not here to play on this Juneteenth holiday.
The Grammy winner curated a pop up concert called “The Pop Out with Ken and Friends” at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles yesterday. The show ended up lasting for three hours and it was aired on Amazon Prime Video and is now on YouTube.
Some of the performers that he brought to the stage were Tyler The Creator, Steve Lacy, Dr, Dre, and YG. Kendrick also reunited with the legendary Black Hippy members ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul as they did an unexpected performance.
Kendrick Lamar preformed some of his hits, including some of his new diss tracks that were targeted to Drake. The hits he played were “DNA”, “Swimming Pools,” “Alright,” and “Money Trees.” He even had Dr. Dre silence the crowd as he whispered “I see dead people” to introduce the song.
Social media is going crazy due to the fact that Kendrick preformed his diss song “Not Like Us” over 5 times.
