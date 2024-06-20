Remy Ma Stands By Son In Arrest And Murder Charges

Remy Ma is staying solid behind her son Jayson Scott after recent activity in a murder trial.
News was released this morning that the 23 year old along with another man were arrested for their involvement in an alleged 2021 murder-for-hire job that occurred in Queens, New York.
Jayson was convicted with first degree murder, two counts of weapons possession, and reckless endangerment.
Remy Ma took to the press to address the situation. She stated “We stand by Jayson’s innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth. This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove Jayson innocence.”
She also states, “As his mother, I want to address this situation personally but have been strongly advised by his legal team to not say anything, as most people in similar situations are informed by their attorneys due to it being an active case.”
There has not been a court date set yet.
