David Thomas Talks Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation’s ‘Turn the Key’ Program

Published on June 18, 2024

David Thomas, President & CEO at Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation, stopped by the Classix 107.9 studio and caught up with Lady B

Source: R1 / R1

David Thomas, President & CEO at Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation, stopped by the Classix 107.9 studio and caught up with Lady B to give everyone a clear understanding of what PHDC is and does to help the community like their Turn the Key Program, for those interested in becoming first time homeowners! David also spoke about the Restore Repair Renew Program, which is a low-interest rate home repair loan available to existing homeowners. To learn more about these programs and more about PHDC, visit https://phdcphila.org/ or call 215-448-3000.

Watch the full interview below!

David Thomas Talks Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation’s ‘Turn the Key’ Program  was originally published on classixphilly.com

