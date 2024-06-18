Free Meals For The Summer For Children In Philadelphia — Where You Can Find Them

The goal for this summer is to keep all children outside and well fed.
Today kicks off its free “Summer Meals” program, which provides children with nutritious food and helps families that are in need with saving some coin.
Summer meals are free for children. The program does not require any paperwork and you do not have to register or show any ID.
The food will be held in Port Richmond and runs from 11 a.m to 12:15 p.m. every Tuesday. It will be held at the Heitzman Rec Center on Castor Avenue.
In these meals kids can find nutritious, ready-to-eat meals that families can pick up at their own convenience throughout the summer. Philabundace is also bringing back its “Lunchbox Kids” summer hunger program for the second straight year.
This year, there is 25% more lunches to feed the children as well as 11,000 pantry-friendly breakfast kits that contain enough for two meals.
