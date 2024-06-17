Philadelphia FREE Public Pools Open This Week — Here Is Where You Need To Go

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

If there was any better time for a heat wave, it would be now!

Philadelphia’s Park and Recreation Department just announced that all of the city’s 60 outdoor pools will be opening soon for the summer season.

Starting today, Monday June 17th, 25 of the public pools will be open to the public.

According to the Parks and Recreation Department of Philadelphia, all of the public pool sites will be offering free swimming lessons to children. Select pools will have aquatic programs that adults could participate in such as adult fitness classes.

Depending on the staffing situation, all pools should be open from at least 1 P.M to 4 P.M.

Here is a list of where you can find all of the pools throughout the city of Philadelphia, courtesy of CBS Philadelphia.

