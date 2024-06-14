Marsha Ambrosius on Her New Album ‘CASABLANCO’ and Overcoming Fear

Marsha Ambrosius, the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and advocate from the UK, recently stopped by the morning show to discuss her latest project and personal journey.

Fans are buzzing with excitement for her new album, “CASABLANCO,” set to drop on June 28th. The project marks a significant milestone in her career, featuring production and mixing by none other than Dr. Dre.

Ambrosius shared that “CASABLANCO” is unique because it’s the only album Dr. Dre has produced and mixed entirely. The collaboration began during the pandemic, a time when both artists sought musical inspiration amidst the chaos of a post-COVID world. “We were living in a crazy time, and it felt apocalyptic outside. We decided to make an album that symbolized our musical inspirations throughout our lives,” she explained. The result is an album without limitations, allowing Ambrosius complete creative freedom. They recorded the entire album in about three weeks before adding a 27-piece orchestra to elevate the sound further.

Fans have eagerly awaited new material from both Ambrosius and Dre. Da Brat expressed the excitement, noting that people have been waiting “forever” for this collaboration. Ambrosius acknowledged the significance, stating, “For this album to have an actual release date is huge.”

Reflecting on her musical journey, Ambrosius described it as a beautiful ride. She’s been in the industry for 24 years, with her first big hit being “Butterflies,” which she wrote and sang for Michael Jackson. “24-year-old me was telling Michael Jackson what to do, and now, 24 years later, I’m telling Dr. Dre what to do. It’s surreal,” she remarked.

Balancing her career with motherhood has been a part of her evolution. Over the past decade, she has been with her husband, and they have a 7-year-old child. “It’s different now, balancing motherhood and music, but it’s been a wonderful evolution,” she said.

When asked about her greatest fears, Ambrosius revealed that not much scares her anymore. She recounted a health scare in late 2019, which brought her face-to-face with mortality. “After that, you develop a sense of fearlessness,” she explained. Snakes might make her go “ew,” but it takes a lot to scare her now.

Marsha Ambrosius invites fans to follow her on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) at @marshaambrosius to stay updated on her music and projects.

