Gary Shepherd Talks Juneteenth Philly, Festival Details + More!

DJ Ayeboogie sat down with Gary Shepherd, Pennsylvania Juneteenth Initiative Executive Producer and Media Representative, and talked all things Juneteenth Parade and Festival. It all goes down on Sunday, June 16th. The parade, led by Grand Marshall Mayor Cherelle Parker, lines up at 11am at 52nd & S. Concourse Dr and travels all the way down 52nd street to Malcolm X Park where the festival will take place. The festival features vendors, food trucks, food giveaways, health screens and live performances! DJ Ayeboogie, DJ Caution, Divine Martino, ASHMAC and the entire 100.3 crew will be on-site to join in on all the fun.

Watch the full interview below!