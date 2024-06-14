Listen Live
Rodney McLeod Wants to Make a Difference with his 4th Annual Change Our Future Sneaker Ball

Published on June 14, 2024

Change Our Future Co-Founder and NFL star Rodney McLeod stopped in the 100.3 studio to catch up with DJ Ayeboogie

Change Our Future Co-Founder and NFL star Rodney McLeod stopped in the 100.3 studio to catch up with DJ Ayeboogie and remind everyone of the 4th Annual Change Our Future Sneaker Ball that is happening at the Vie by Cescaphe – 600 N. Broad St. on Thursday, June 20th!
RELATED: Rodney and Erika McLeod Keep the Kicks Comin’ with 3rd Annual Sneaker Ball
The 2024 School Supply and sneaker drive will benefit Feltonville School of Art & Science and Barbers Who Care Back to School Initiative so organizers are asking that attendees donate school supplies and/or new/gently used sneakers. 100.3’s own DJ Caution will provide sounds for the event.

RELATED: ‘Change Our Future’ 2nd Annual Sneaker Ball in Philly Was Amazing!

Change Our Future is a youth development organization that seeks to remove barriers and labels placed on underserved communities by empowering people through education, advocacy and awareness. Our programs are structured to engage and challenge our students to become agents of chance and leaders of tomorrow through innovative experiences both inside and outside of the classroom. We bring cultural awareness and diverse experiences to ensure equitable representation is at the forefront for our students in the areas of leadership, mentorship, literacy, healthy lifestyles and community enrichment.

Watch the full interview below!

Get your tickets at changeourfuture.org
