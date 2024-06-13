Listen Live
Abortion Pill Challenge Overruled by U.S. Supreme Court

Published on June 13, 2024

Supreme Court Hears Case On January 6th Rioter's Obstruction Challenge

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

WASHINGTON — The right to use an abortion pill called mifepristone has been protected by the United States Supreme Court.

In a unanimous decision Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled a group of anti-abortion doctors did not have any legal standing to sue the Food and Drug Administration in an attempt to have mifepristone access restricted. Mifepristone is one of two drugs used in a “medication” abortion.

“Under Article III of the Constitution, a plaintiff’s desire to make a drug less available for others does not establish standing to sue,” wrote Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The pill is typically mailed to patients without an in-person doctor visit and is considered safe by the FDA. The FDA warns people should only obtain the drug from an authorized medical provider and not over the Internet.

Destiny Wells, Democrat candidate for Indiana Attorney General, says this decision protects abortion access.

“Since I returned home from serving in Afghanistan in 2017, I realized more than ever that women are the barometer of a healthy democracy,” Wells said in a Thursday press release, “as Attorney General, I will stand by each Hoosier’s ability to determine their healthcare decisions—today’s SCOTUS decision preserving access to lifesaving medication is a win for American liberty.”

Indiana has a near-total ban on abortion with exceptions for rape, incest, and/or the mother’s life is in danger.

The post Abortion Pill Challenge Overruled by U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

