Sprayground Teams Up With DeVonta Smith For Bold New Backpack Design

Sprayground, the iconic streetwear brand renowned for its bold designs and innovative accessories, continues to disrupt the travel fashion space with another superstar collaboration. Elite wide receiver of the NFL, DeVonta Smith lends his name to the “HONEYCOMB DEVONTA SMITH” backpack, a travel essential as electrifying as his athletic abilities.

This limited edition bag design comes in a striking black honeycomb pattern that embodies the boldness that is synonymous with both the brand and the athlete. What truly makes this back stand out is the infusion of lavish gold swirls intertwining into the iconic Sprayground Shark Mouth logo. Symbolizing success, ambition, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, these golden accents elevate the backpack to a realm of luxury.

Not only a fashion statement but also a testament to the intersection of sports, art, and innovation, the backpack is crafted with durable, water-resistant materials and practical features, including an array of compartments, ergonomic mesh back padding, and padded straps for comfort. Designed to meet the demands of modern life while making a bold statement, this is a must-have accessory for those who like

to break the norms of fashion.

Sprayground initially grabbed worldwide attention with the ‘Hello My Name’ backpack over 13 years ago. Sprayground’s founder, David BenDavid (DBD), aimed to create a brand that reflected his childhood and upbringing. Growing up exposed to the streetwear and art scene, DBD harnessed that inspiration into creativity now admired worldwide.

The team sent me the exclusive collaboration and I will say, this is a must-have! A luxurious design with a lightweight carry and exquisite feel, this bag definitely exudes the opulence it was set out to encapsulate.

The Honey-Comb DeVonta Smith backpack is available online at www.sprayground.com and in exclusive boutiques nationwide.