Watch: Legendary Powerhouse Chaka Khan Graces NPR’s Tiny Desk Stage

Legendary singer Chaka Khan joined NPR’s Tiny Desk for an unforgettable performance celebrating Black Music Month. The show continues to give the ladies their flowers with concerts from Black women artists, who have paved the way for what we hear today in Black music. Watch Chaka Khan’s all-star performance inside.

The Queen of Funk graced NPR’s Tiny Desk published yesterday (June 11) with a beautiful performance. When singing “Sweet Thing,” she seemed to be surprised at the audience’s response as they eagerly joined her in song. It comes as no shock to us as she has made such a significant impact on music today.

Chaka’s five decades in the music industry was recently applauded in a long overdue 2023 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. From her early days on the scene with the iconic funk band Rufus in the 1970s, 22 albums, 10 Grammys and countless collaborations with other legendary acts like Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones and Prince, Chaka Khan doesn’t have anything to prove. Her Tiny Desk performance cemented that fact.

Guitarist Rob Bacon opened the set on the talk box, with bassist Melvin Davis and drummer Jay Williams keeping them in rhythm. They performed a number of her hits from “Tell Me Something Good,” “What Cha’ Gonna Do For Me” and “Ain’t Nobody.”

Chaka closed out this special Tiny Desk experience with the age-old women’s anthem, “I’m Every Woman.” Give Chaka her flowers in the comments.

Check out the set list and credits below:

SET LIST

“Tell Me Something Good”

“What Cha’ Gonna Do For Me”

“Stay”

“Sweet Thing”

“Through the Fire”

“Ain’t Nobody”

“I’m Every Woman”

MUSICIANS

Chaka Khan: lead vocals

Melvin Davis: bass, musical direction

Jesse Milliner: keys

Rob Bacon: guitar

Euro Zambrano: percussion

Jay Williams: drums

Audrey Wheeler-Downing: vocals

Tiffany Smith: vocals

Trina Broussard: vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Bobby Carter, Mitra I. Arthur

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Animation: Jackie Lay

Florist: Kelanda Edwards

Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Watch Chaka Khan’s Tiny Desk performance below:

Watch: Legendary Powerhouse Chaka Khan Graces NPR’s Tiny Desk Stage was originally published on globalgrind.com