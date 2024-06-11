Listen Live
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Set To Star In Netflix’s “Man on Fire” Series

Published on June 11, 2024

News that actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in Netflix’s series adaptation of “Man on Fire” was announced recently. The acclaimed entertainer will follow in the footsteps of Denzel Washington, who first played the role in the 2004 film. Read more details about the exciting news inside.

Deadline shared the news that Abdul-Mateen will star in Netflix’s “Man on Fire” series. He will also serve as executive producer. He’s set to portray the lead John Creasy, who’s a former Special Forces mercenary now suffering from PTSD. John hopes to redeem himself, but before he can continue his journey of redemption, he is brought back in the world that negatively affected him.

Washington played the role in the 2004 film adaptation produced by New Regency. The story is originally based on A.J. Quinnell’s book series of the same name.

Steven Caple Jr. will direct the first two episodes and executive produce alongside Abdul-Mateen. Other executive producers include showrunner/writer Kyle Killen and New Regency Productions’ Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann. Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Tracey Cook also executive produce with Chapter Eleven’s Scott Pennington and Ed McDonnell, Michael Polaire and RedRum’s Stacy Perskie.

Abdul-Mateen II is known for his notable roles in the films Candyman, Aquaman and HBO’s “Watchmen” series.

Stay tuned for more updates on his upcoming role in Netflix’s “Man on Fire” series adaptation. Comment your favorite Yahya role below.

